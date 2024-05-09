Mizuho Boosts Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$59.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded up C$2.77 on Thursday, hitting C$78.91. 590,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,666. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$64.89 and a 52 week high of C$92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.71.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.6844584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,077.24. In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen bought 400 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,604.00. Also, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at C$30,077.24. Insiders have acquired 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $109,899 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

