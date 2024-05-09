1,880 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $18,275,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,374,000 after buying an additional 176,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 159,368 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.83. 305,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

