Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 4,163 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 121.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.