Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. 2,116,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

