Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,563 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.29. The stock had a trading volume of 361,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $269.23.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

