Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $91.66 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,869 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $91,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

ZTS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

