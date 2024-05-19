Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 537,302 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,302 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $74,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

