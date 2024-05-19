Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,524 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of McKesson worth $69,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in McKesson by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.52. The company had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.28. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

