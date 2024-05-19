Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322,476 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PDD worth $150,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,060,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,554. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

