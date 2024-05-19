Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,292 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.45.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. 4,506,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

