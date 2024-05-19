Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,227 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $64,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $945.66. 197,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $641.95 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $972.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

