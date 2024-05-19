Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,409,230 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $126,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortinet by 358.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 569.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $38,362,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

