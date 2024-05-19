Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $80.48. 276,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

