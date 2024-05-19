Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.9% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.17.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
