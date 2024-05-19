General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in General Electric by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,490,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,187,000 after acquiring an additional 871,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

