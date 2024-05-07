Nathan D. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 5,384,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,079. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

