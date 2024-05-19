Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 219,060 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $226,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,411. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

