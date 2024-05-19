Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is Independent Advisor Alliance’s 3rd Largest Position

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 4.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $133,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80,466 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,396,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 208,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

