Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Elevance Health worth $183,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELV traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. 897,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $547.99.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

