Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.33. 1,291,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

