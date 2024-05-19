Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.88% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $63,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 690,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.