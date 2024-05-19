IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564,755 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.20% of IDEX worth $197,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 215,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.47 and a 200 day moving average of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

