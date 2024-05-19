Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. AON comprises about 1.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,995. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

