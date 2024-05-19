Brown Advisory Inc. Has $240.12 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Allegion worth $240,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 507,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

