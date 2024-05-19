Brown Advisory Inc. Has $56.98 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $56,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $175.60. The company had a trading volume of 372,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

