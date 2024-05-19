Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $184.06. 636,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

