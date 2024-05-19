Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,860 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $62,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 255.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,914. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

