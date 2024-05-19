Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.52 and its 200 day moving average is $314.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $345.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

