Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after buying an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE C traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 8,418,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

