Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,905 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $67,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.30. The stock had a trading volume of 300,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.