Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 21,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 699,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 121,557 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 25,537,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $307.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.