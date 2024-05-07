Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 2,311 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,721.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $16,108.08.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 137.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

