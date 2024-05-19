SSI Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,354 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. 3,883,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

