Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 946,612 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 9.41% of Establishment Labs worth $62,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 81,155 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 41.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 368,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 29.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 333,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 267,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,281. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

