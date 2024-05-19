Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 555,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 848,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.01.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

