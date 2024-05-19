Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.42. 237,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,320. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.