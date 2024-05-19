Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181,451 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $243,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average is $434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

