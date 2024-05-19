SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stake Increased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,850,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

