Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,550 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 120,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $808.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

