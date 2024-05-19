Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $644,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. The stock has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.45 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

