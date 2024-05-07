Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $884.00

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 749755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.18).

Murray International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.74.

Murray International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Insider Activity at Murray International

About Murray International

In other Murray International news, insider Gregory Eckersley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £12,450 ($15,640.70). 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

