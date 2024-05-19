Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,157 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $79.76. 5,080,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,043. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

