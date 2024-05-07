Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.00

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50), with a volume of 626445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.68 ($0.50).

Cornerstone FS Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.41.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

