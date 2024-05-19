Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Hess by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 71,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.2 %

HES stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,233. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

