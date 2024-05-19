Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 1,556,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,852. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

