Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,586 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after acquiring an additional 305,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,218,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.