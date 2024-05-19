Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.0 %

ADM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,006. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.