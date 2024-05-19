Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $547.71. 897,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $547.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.