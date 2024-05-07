Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.61

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.61 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.07), with a volume of 1216920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($2.03).

PFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,193.10). In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,193.10). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,049.77). 25.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

