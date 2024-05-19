New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $505.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.17.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

